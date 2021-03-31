International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Hopeful for Success this Spring, Summer

The U.S., Canadian Border Remains Closed to Non-Essential Travel as the COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – With summer just around the corner, many small communities in the region are anticipating a boost in tourism as the weather starts to warm.

Tricia Heibel is President of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and is hopeful the spring and summer seasons will be beneficial this year for local businesses.

Heibel says overall, she’s been impressed with the resiliency of the community over the past year of the pandemic.

She says the continued border closure continues to hurt the local economy, as many of the border communities are integrated and reliant upon each other.

As for the summer season, Heibel is hopeful many families will take a small trip up to International Falls, and Rainy Lake to experience the perfect socially distanced getaway.

Click here for more information from the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.