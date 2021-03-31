Lake Superior Railroad Museum to Reopen Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.– Business is back at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum after being closed for a few months while the depot acted as a vaccination site.

The museum will officially open back up Thursday. Crews have been using the down time to give the museum a new look with some renovations, including an expanded gift shop. Museum staff are ready to have train lovers back inside again.

“We’ve used this time we’ve been closed down due to the pandemic to refresh and renew and restore and people will find a whole new look to the museum when they come,” said Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum reopens Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Duluth Depot. Tickets will also be at a reduced rate.