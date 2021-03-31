Lester Park Elementary Students Give Back

Lester Park Elementary has raised over 20 tons of food since they began participating in the food drive 14 years ago.

DULUTH, Minn. — As part of Minnesota FoodShare Month, Lester Park Elementary students made a major donation to the Union Gospel Mission Church.

In total, the school raised over one and a half tons of food and over $2,000 in support of FoodShare Month.

Organizers say that although fifth graders were helping load the bins of food, it’s never too early to start paying it forward.

“I think it’s a good age to teach the kids to give back. There are a lot of people less fortunate than we are,” Lester Park Elementary Paraprofessional, Pat Pfingsten says.

