MIB Girls Basketball Talk Thrilling Quarterfinals Win

MIB will face defending state champs Minneota in the state semi-finals on Tuesday.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team got a big win Tuesday afternoon over Cass Lake-Bena in the Class A quarterfinals.

It wasn’t pretty though as the Rangers committed 24 turnovers and only led for the last 17 seconds of the game. But they say a win is a win when it comes to the state tournament.

“We would be down by like four and then somebody would just like keep us going. We would just cheer each other on and then we were able to pull it off at the end,” freshman guard Jordan Zubich said.

“It’s nice to know that you can win when you’re not at your best because I don’t think we were at our best obviously. You’re still playing a state-ranked team in Cass Lake and your’e still able to pull out a victory when really it seemed like nothing went right. I think that’s a testament to the kids and how hard they work. They’re able to just still have enough confidence to make it happen when maybe most people thought it wasn’t going to happen,” said head coach Jeff Buffetta.

