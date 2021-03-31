Otters Celebrate Eighth Birthdays at Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn.-The otters Agate and Ore celebrated their eighth birthdays today at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The duo celebrated by getting a tower filled with treats including shrimp and smelt.

Staff are happy this year’s events worked out a lot better than last year’s, as the otter’s birthday party was one of the first big events they had to cancel in 2020.

“It’s so exciting to be able to celebrate for the otters and for the community,” said learning and engagement coordinator Emma Pardini. “We’ve had a couple of closures at the aquarium so it’s been a quiet winter around here.”

The Great Lakes Aquarium is open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.