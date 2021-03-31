Pfizer Vaccine Safe for Kids 12 to 15

Pfizer recently came out with a study saying its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids 12 to 15.

In the study of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers, data showed that the vaccine was highly effective when participants were given the full adult dose.

Health officials say it’s exciting news as this is another milestone that research has achieved in stopping the pandemic.

“It’s exciting for the children themselves who might be prevented from becoming ill as our rates are starting to increase somewhat now,” said Sherry Johnson, a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s. “It’s got to be exciting for people who are anxious for their children to be back in school full-time.”

According to St. Luke’s health officials, about 13% of COVID cases in the United States are from children. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently authorized for ages 16 and older while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for those 18 and older.