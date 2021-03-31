Prep Boys Baskeball: Duluth East, Hibbing, MLWR, Deer River Fall in State Quarterfinals

The season came to an end for the Greyhounds, Bluejackets, Rebels and Warriors.

OSSEO, Minn. – In the Class AAAA state quarterfinals, the Duluth East boys basketball team struggled in the second half as they fell to Wayzata 78-69.

In other quarterfinals action, DeLaSalle defeated Hibbing 92-72 in Class AAA, Minneapolis North knocked off Moose Lake-Willow River 71-40 in Class AA, and in Class A it was Badger/Greenbush-Middle River over Deer River 58-52.