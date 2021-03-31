State Semi-Final Meeting with Warroad Awaits Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Team

Puck drop for tomorrow's game against Warroad at the Xcel Energy Center is set for 11 a.m.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Wednesday morning, the best breakfast for Northland hockey fans won’t be a bagel or eggs benedict. It will be the start of the state semi-finals for girls hockey. And Proctor/Hermantown have earned a spot at the table.

The Mirage will go up against Warroad, the #1 ranked team in Class A. The Warriors are led by Ms. Hockey Award finalist Genevieve Hendrickson and they are 19-1 on the season with their only loss coming against #1 seed Gentry Academy.

“Their players have been there so they are veterans to the rink. My senior class is as well so we know it just as well as them. So who shows up to play better is going to win,” freshman defenseman McKenzie Gunderson said.

“They got two really, really good lines. They got some talent. They got some solid defense. They’re extremely fast. They move the puck. So we got to neutralize that and hopefully make them adjust to us as well,” said head coach Emma Stauber.

