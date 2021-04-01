Army Corps To Lead Park Point Beach Cleanup Involving Metal Debris

DULUTH, Minn. – Erosion has been taking place on Duluth’s Park Point Beach for years, but a group effort is now underway to help restore the beach, which includes picking up sharp metal debris from a recent dredging project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a survey to pinpoint the location and depth of a large amount of metal can debris between 7th and 12th streets, which will actually push out to the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue to make sure debris did not get blown outside the dredged area of concern.

The Corps will make the report public and determine the best cleanup options with the city.

“Our goal is to remove as much of that debris as possible as quickly as possible for safety’s sake,” said Lt. Colonel Scott Katalenich, a commander of the U.S. Corps of Engineers. “I’d also like to add that we are committed to being good stewards of the environment and so we are going to continue our monitoring as we engineer a solution to this challenge.”

There are about 50,000 cubic yards of waste material. Corps members are working to get the right technology to remedy the problem as soon as possible.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency supports these efforts to protect water quality and property from the impacts of climate change and debris.

“And in this case we do this for ensuring that the standards are met and assessing risks and potential of exposure of contaminants,” said Katrina Kessler, the assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

How long the cleanup lasts will depend on the survey and findings of how concentrated the debris is on the beaches.