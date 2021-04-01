Chef Coco Tosses Together Cajun Cauliflower Rice with Vegetables

Cooking Connection: Cajun Cauliflower Rice with Veggies

…a note from Chef Coco – Reminiscent of a Cajun Fried Rice I used to eat in New Orleans years ago, this rice is versatile and lasts up to a week in the fridge when cooked.

Grapeseed oil can be substituted for olive oil. I used a mix of fresh green peppers and canned roasted red peppers. Frozen Cauliflower rice works great too. I use Amy’s plant-based Worcestershire sauce instead of Lea And Perrins, but you could use it if you are not plant-based, Serves 4 as an entree and 6 as a side dish.

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup sweet onions Diced

1/2 cup celery diced

1/2 cup green bell peppers dicedRecipes

2 tablespoons garlic minced

1 tablespoon cajun seasoning

4 cups cauliflower rice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped

Directions:

Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet until hot, add onions, celery, peppers and garlic. Saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Add Cajun Seasoning and stir until mixed. Add Cauliflower rice. Mix well, and coat with spices and vegetables. Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Continue to stir until rice is cooked. Adjust seasonings and add fresh parsley before serving.

