Chef Coco Tosses Together Cajun Cauliflower Rice with Vegetables

Cooking Connection: Cajun Cauliflower Rice with Veggies
…a note from Chef Coco – Reminiscent of a Cajun Fried Rice I used to eat in New Orleans years ago, this rice is versatile and lasts up to a week in the fridge when cooked.
Grapeseed oil can be substituted for olive oil. I used a mix of fresh green peppers and canned roasted red peppers. Frozen Cauliflower rice works great too. I use Amy’s plant-based Worcestershire sauce instead of Lea And Perrins, but you could use it if you are not plant-based, Serves 4 as an entree and 6 as a side dish.
Serving size: 4
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup sweet onions Diced
1/2 cup celery diced
1/2 cup green bell peppers dicedRecipes
2 tablespoons garlic minced
1 tablespoon cajun seasoning
4 cups cauliflower rice
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped
Directions:
- Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet until hot, add onions, celery, peppers and garlic. Saute until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add Cajun Seasoning and stir until mixed. Add Cauliflower rice. Mix well, and coat with spices and vegetables. Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper.
- Continue to stir until rice is cooked. Adjust seasonings and add fresh parsley before serving.
Click here for more recipes and information from Chef Arlene Coco.