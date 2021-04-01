Douglas County Leaders Read Proclamation Denouncing Sexual Violence and Assault

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse held a virtual press event to kick of sexual assault awareness month.

According to the organization, more than 1,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect were reported to Douglas County last year.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Douglas County Board Chair Mark Liebaert read a proclamation denouncing sexual violence and assault at the conference Thursday.

“Sexual assault awareness month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in this community,” Paine.

“Whereas rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment harm our community,” said Liebaert.