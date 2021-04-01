Drive-Thru Only Caribou Coffee Coming to Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Caribou Coffee is coming to Superior.

According to a recent online assistant manager job posting, Caribou is planning to open a drive-thru-only location soon.

The post says the location will be a “Caribou Cabin” which is the company’s new store concept that does not provide any indoor seating.

The new location will be the first Caribou Coffee in Superior.

According to a Caribou Coffee spokesperson, the Superior location is expected to open in August 2021.