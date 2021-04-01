Duluth Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for Chamber President Position

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce says they are now taking applications for the position of Chamber President.

After 24 years in the position, current President and CEO Ravid Ross announced last January his plans to step down effective August 4, 2021, his 65th birthday.

In a notice distributed to Chamber members, Ross stated, “I have been energized by the challenge of advocating on your behalf as you have brought jobs, investment and opportunity to our beloved Zenith City. I am filled with gratitude for having experienced working with you for such a long and rewarding time.”

Anyone interested in the position is invited to view the full description and qualifications on duluthchamber.com.

The position will be posted through April 30.

Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to: Ken Buck Consulting, LLC 4937 Red Oak Circle Hermantown, Minnesota 55811 or to kbconsulting@mchsi.com by April 30, 2021.