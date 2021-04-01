Duluth Children’s Museum Has Pop-Up Play Place

The Duluth Children's Museum has opened a pop-up play space in downtown Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Children’s Museum has opened a pop-up play space in downtown Duluth.

Right now, they are using an empty storefront on the 300 block of East Superior Street, which serves as a mini-museum, including an indoor playground and fossil exploration.

This all coming as the new children’s museum in Lincoln Park is expected to open in June.

“We all miss playing with kids right now,” said Cameron Kruger, the president and CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum. “Our staff has been really waiting for this opportunity and construction takes a long time and we’re really happy with the progress that we’re making in the new location.”

The play area is for kids zero to 10 and will be open from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.