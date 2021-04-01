Frozen Four Gear Now Available at UMD Bookstore

DULUTH, Minn.– Frozen Four gear has arrived in Duluth so you can properly cheer on the UMD Bulldogs Men’s Hockey team as they head to Pittsburgh next week.

Shirts, sweatshirts, pucks, and sticks with the frozen four teams including the bulldogs are now at the UMD bookstore. Staff worked a month in advance to get designs and product ready for the big games.

“It’s kind of nice, when we were up for the five overtime game it was pretty exciting that at one in the morning we were seeing web orders start to roll in. It’s just a lot of fun for us,” said Julie Feiring, Marketing Director at the UMD Bookstore.

Bulldog gear from the bookstore can also be purchased from their website as well.