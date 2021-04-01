Job Numbers Improve in the Northland

NORTHLAND – The unemployment rate fell in the Northland from 6 to 5.5% in February.

The labor force also added almost 2,000 workers, which is a 1.2% increase.

Duluth has regained about half of the jobs that were lost due to the pandemic, according to experts from workforce development.

The largest number of jobs lost because of COVID were in the hospitality industry.

As bars and restaurants have been able to open with larger capacity, they are able to hire more staff.

The industry is also gearing up for the summer, as good weather can mean more opportunities for work.

There is also high optimism as access to vaccines will help loosen things up.

“Overall, I feel pretty optimistic and I think that that’s true across the state,” said Elena Foshay, the director of workforce development. “You know, we’re making good progress on economic recovery.”

Experts say that the challenge right now is that a lot of people aren’t looking for work. One reason for that is schools being closed resulting in parents taking care of kids instead of seeking out jobs.

Experts also say lots of employers across different industries are looking to hire, including manufacturing and jobs in the office and administrative categories.