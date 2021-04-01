New Restaurant to Open in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new restaurant is set to open in a few days in Superior on the 5800 block of Tower Avenue.

Dolce Vita is a new restaurant with a flair for European cuisine.

Owners say it’ll be all about steaks and pasta, and will showcase local wines and beers. They say they’re grateful for the opportunity to open up their own place.

“It’s a blessing,” said Zudi Maksutoski, the owner of Dolce Vita. “You know, I kind of grew up in the kitchen from a little baby and then now to actually get to do this to open up my first place and then now I get to actually bring out my whole potential and try it out and everything will be made from scratch.”

There will be a grand opening for the restaurant on April 6th. Visit Dolce Vita LLC’s Facebook page for more information.