Over 113k Minnesotans Still Need to Renew Driver’s License, ID After COVID-19 Extension Ends

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Thousands of Minnesotans still need to renew their driver’s licenses or identification cards after the COVID-19 extension for expired identification ended on March 31, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

About 113,814 Minnesotans now have invalid driver’s licenses, instruction permits, or ID cards, DPS said Thursday.

The legislation had extended the expiration date for all driver’s licenses or ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Under the current legislation, there will not be further extensions.

People will not have to test as long as their driver’s license has been expired less than a year and they were in good standing before the license expired.

Renewals can be made online. If the renewal involves a name, address, signature, or driver’s license number change, the renewal must be done in person. Appointments at exam stations are not required for renewal applications.