Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Take Down Warroad, Advance to State Championship Game

The Mirage advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Freshman Hannah Graves finished with two goals as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Warroad 3-1 in the Class A state semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Alyssa Watkins also scored her sixth goal of the tournament, while junior Abby Pajari finished with 31 saves. The Mirage advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of the other semi-final game between Gentry Academy and Chisago Lakes.

The Class A state championship game will take place Saturday at 11 a.m.