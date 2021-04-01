St. Scholastica Baseball Happy To Be Back at Wade Stadium

Last weekend, the Saints returned home for the first time in two years and have rattled off three straight wins at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The college baseball season is underway, and so far, so good for St. Scholastica. Last weekend, the Saints returned home for the first time in two years and have rattled off three straight wins at Wade Stadium.

“I think just in terms of coaching, it felt normal for the first time in two years. When you’re on the road, it’s different. You’re following someone else’s schedule. When you get a chance to play at home, it’s nice because you’re more relaxed. You get to sleep in your own bed. You get to the ballpark on your own schedule,” said head coach Kevin Ritsche.

“There’s nothing like playing baseball at Wade Stadium. That place is awesome. It had a heck of an atmosphere and a lot of people showed out so we’re very thankful for that,” second baseman Zach Harding said.

CSS will be back in action next Tuesday as they take on UWS in superior before they start UMAC play next weekend.