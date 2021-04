St. Scholastica Volleyball Picks Up Home Win Over Northland College

DULUTH, Minn. – Jessica Remer finished with a career-high 24 kills while Katie Brostrom had a career-high 54 assists as the St. Scholastica volleyball team defeated Northland College 3-1 Thursday night at the Reif Gym.

It was the Saints’ 49th straight win over the Lumberjills. CSS will close out their season Saturday at home against Minnesota Morris.