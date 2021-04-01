Virtual Fundraiser Planned to Help Support Two Harbors Area Food Shelf

Music to Feed the Soul is Happening Virtually Saturday, April 3 from 4 - 6 p.m.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – On Saturday, April 3, you’re invited to tune into a virtual YouTube live stream concert to help support the Two Harbors Area Food Shelf.

The ‘Music to Feed the Soul’ fundraiser was unable to take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back, and bigger than ever before in 2021.

The event is taking place virtually, via YouTube, from 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday.

The United Church of Two Harbors is hosting this evening, featuring over a dozen acts from some of the best musicians in the region.

Entertainers include Charlie Parr, Hannah Rey, and Edward “Eddie” Ojard, and even a popular recording artist from San Francisco.

The goal is to raise $5,000 for the Two Harbors Area Food Shelf.

Click here to tune in!