Airport Experiences Influx of Traffic in Light of New Guidance from CDC

DULUTH, Minn. – With vaccinations on the rise, airports are experiencing more traffic as people feel more comfortable traveling.

This all comes as the Centers for Disease Control issues new guidance today that also helps free up travelers.

The CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. and they don’t have to take a COVID test or quarantine after returning as long as they take COVID precautions seriously like wearing and mask and social distancing.

Over at Duluth Airport, they have seen an uptick in the number of people traveling as more people get vaccinated and COVID cases become lower. No specific numbers were available but airport leadership says that the traffic they are seeing currently is close to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s been great to see the traffic coming back,” said Natalie Peterson, the director of communications and marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority. “It’s been this way since the holiday. It’s kind of been a little bit up and down since the holiday but definitely March is off the charts. Back to pandemic levels.”

And of course, with the Easter holiday, some people are getting out of town. We caught up with one student from UWS who is traveling to visit his family in Fort Lauderdale. He gets tested frequently because he is on the school’s hockey team. He says that he feels comfortable traveling because people are masked and the proper protocols are being followed.

“I don’t feel too bad,” said Arthur Terchiyev, a UWS student. “Obviously masks are on. For me personally, we’ve been getting tested three times a week so I know I’m good. I know my parents are good because they got vaccinated so I feel pretty safe.”

If you are thinking of traveling internationally, you do not need to self-quarantine after coming back if you are fully vaccinated and your state doesn’t require it.