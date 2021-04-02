Authorities Investigating Death in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Authorities in Sawyer County are investigating a death after deputies responded to a residence in the Stone Lake area on reports of a deceased female early Friday morning.

When deputies arrived at the residence around 12:26 a.m. Friday they discovered a 42-year-old female dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A death investigation is now underway by the Sawyer and Washburn County Sheriff’s Offices.

The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice are also assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say the name of the victim is currently being withheld pending family notification.

Law enforcement says they believe this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.