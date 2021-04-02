Congdon Park Elementary Students Syrup Making Process

Each of the different stations has its own subject looking at the stages of syrup.

DULUTH, Minn. — Today Congdon park elementary students learned what it takes to make maple syrup.

The instructional course took up the entire day and involved grades K-5.

As students rotated through each of the stations, they recorded their reactions with teachers hoping they have improved knowledge of northland traditions by the end of the project.

“We take a look at past traditions and what we learned from the Anishinaabe culture,” Congdon Park School 1st Grade Teacher, Alaina Pilate says. “Then we go out and tap. Every grade goes out. We’ve had a great year with the sap flowing.”

In total, the students tapped 85 gallons of sap which they will convert to two gallons of syrup.

“We are hopeful to get two gallons of syrup after all of this,” Pilate says. “It depends on the sugar content. With those two gallons, we actually use this years for next year’s classes. Then there are different activities throughout the year that kind of involves it as well.”

Next week, the students will map out the exact locations of the trees for next year.