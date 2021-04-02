Duluth City Council Brings Up Resolution for Climate Change

Some Duluth City Councilors are considering declaring a climate emergency in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Duluth City Councilors are considering declaring a climate emergency in Duluth.

City councilors Gary Anderson, Arik Forsman, Roz Randorf, and Joel Sipress are joining efforts in asking the Duluth city administration for a climate action work plan.

Some specific goals would be to accelerate the work of promoting lower emissions for utility operations and moving towards addressing climate change and improving the stormwater system.

The flood of 2012 was an example of the need to beef up stormwater and prepare for extreme water events that come with climate change.

“We’re already seeing the impact of climate change in our community,” said Joel Sipress, a Duluth city councilor. “We used to think that climate change was something that lay in the future and we had time to get ready for it and address it.”

There is not expected to be an increase in fees on businesses when dealing with climate change according to Sipress. The resolution of climate change will be on the agenda for the April 12th meeting.