Duluth Denfeld Softball Team Dedicating Season to Late Coach Dick Swanson

For the first time in decades, Denfeld will take the field without their longtime head coach Dick Swanson, who passed away back in August.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, practices got underway for prep softball teams, including Duluth Denfeld. But this year, the Hunters will begin the season without a very special member of their program.

For the first time in decades, Denfeld will take the field without their longtime head coach Dick Swanson, who passed away back in August. Nikki Jensen will take over for Swanson, who remains in the minds and hearts of the team.

“The first day was a little sad. For me, Swan was like a second grandpa so I’ve always had a relationship with him. We’ll talk about him before our games and I know for me, every time that I’ll go up to that mound I’ll be like OK this is for Swan,” said senior pitcher Eleisa Boles.

“We have Swan stickers that are going to go on the back of our helmets. We have a banner that’s coming that will hang on the back of our dugouts. We all want to make sure that we come out strong and keep his legacy and his program running smoothly and hopefully we can do him proud,” Jensen said.

The Hunters will open their season April 10th with a road doubleheader against Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton.