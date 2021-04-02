Essentia Health Expands Vaccine Eligibility in Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced on Friday that it is expanding its vaccine efforts to increase accessibility following Gov. Evers’ announcement that anyone aged 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine starting Monday.

Essentia says they are now vaccinating people 16 and older in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Appointments can be scheduled through Essentia’s online portal MyChart or by calling 833-494-0836.

Appointment availability is dependent on vaccine sites having sufficient supply.

To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.

Please note that only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, and not all of our sites have that manufacturer available.

All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) have undergone rigorous testing by the FDA to ensure their safety and are proven to be highly effective.

Individuals who are eligible are encouraged to receive any vaccine offered to them.