Late Rally Falls Short in Home Opener for UMD Baseball

The Bulldogs drop both games of the double-header by one run.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team would have runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally would fall short as they drop their home opener to Upper Iowa 5-4 Friday at Wade Stadium.

And it would be another close game in the nightcap, but the same results as the Peacocks hang on for the win over the Bulldogs 2-1.