Officials Watch for Easter Weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – With Easter weekend approaching, health officials say they are watching for a rise in case numbers as people meet for social gatherings or for religious services.

When it comes to vaccinations in St. Louis County, about 47% of the population over the age of 16 have received one dose, and over 85% of the 65 and older group have also received at least one dose.

Health officials say it’s great to be reaching for 50% of the 16 plus group for vaccinations.

“Vaccines save lives,” said Amy Westbrook, the health division director for St. Louis County. “So we know that the more people we get vaccinated, the better we’re going to be, and the more we’ll be able to get back to some sense of normalcy here.”

The St. Louis County health department is recommending to follow the governor’s orders when it comes to social gatherings including a maximum of 15 people indoors. However, members of different households still should remain six feet apart from other groups.