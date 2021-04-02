Restaurants Have Easter Specials for Holiday Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Some local restaurants are doing Easter specials for the holiday weekend.

Duluth Grill on 27th Avenue West has already sold out of its Easter to-go kits, featuring a variety of brunch favorites.

Management says they haven’t done this kind of thing before and are happy about the demand for their kits.

“It’s interesting,” said Dan LeFebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill. “This last year has really forced us to create a new offering that we haven’t in years past. Doing these kind of kits to go, these brunch packages to go, has been kind of this thing that we’ve been working on.”

Duluth Grill is also being highlighted on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.