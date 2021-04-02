UMD Softball Earns Walk-Off Win over Wayne State in Home Opener

Kelly Swank would hit a game-winning RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kelly Swank would hit a game-winning RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh that gave the UMD softball team the 5-4 win over Wayne State Friday afternoon in their home opener at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs would go on to sweep the Wildcats with a shutout win in the second game 6-0. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling Saturday in a double-header against Augustana.