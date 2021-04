Alyssa Watkins Scores OT Game-Winner to Give Proctor/Hermantown First-Ever State Title

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Senior forward Alyssa Watkins scored the game-winning goal in double overtime as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Gentry Academy 3-2 in the Class A state championship game.

Aurora Opsahl and Izy Fairchild also scored for the Mirage, who captured their first state title in program history.