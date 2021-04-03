Book Series Fandom Bracket Begins at Fitger’s Bookstore

DULUTH, Minn.– Well it’s the season of sports brackets so Fitger’s Bookstore in Duluth is taking advantage of that to determine what book series is best and hopefully get more people to read.

The bookstore will be polling readers each week, putting book fandoms head to head in a “March Madness” like bracket. The winner will be crowned Saturday April 24, which is National Bookstore Awareness Day.

Staffs at the bookstore want to see what everyone’s favorite books are in the Northland and also encourage people to shop local.

“Books transport you into a different world,” said Jennifer Jubenville, Store Manager at Fitger’s Bookstore. “People are like that with all of their fandoms, whether it be lord of the rings or outlander or babysitter’s club. And so we just thought that would be something fun to do.”

Selections will be narrowed down each Thursday, you can vote for your favorite fandom on social media or by stopping in the bookstore.