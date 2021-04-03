College Soccer: Saints Women, Yellowjackets Men Earn Shutouts in Home Openers

The St. Scholastica women and UWS men returned home in big ways on Saturday with both squads picking up home shutouts.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team picked up right where they left off last season, getting the 3-0 win over Northwestern in their season opener in a rematch of the 2019 UMAC Tournament championship.

Elisa Galyen, Emily Thalmann and Kaiya Quam all scored for the Saints, with Galyen and Thalmann recording their first collegiate goals, while Morgan Friday recorded her 100th career point. Friday is just the 10th player in program history to reach that mark. Taelynn Gittins made four saves in her first collegiate shutout.

The Saints will host Crown College on Tuesday with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.

Across the bridge, the Wisconsin-Superior men scored five in the second half to get the 8-0 win over Martin Luther in their home opener.

Blake Perry and Nicolai Stokker each scored twice while Brandon Conklin, Blake Hanson, Phillip Eriksen and Blake Doyea each scored once. Ulrik Lager recorded two saves.

The Yellowjackets improve to 2-0 and will play at North Central on Wednesday with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.