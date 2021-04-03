EGGstravaganza Returns to Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Zoo was packed with families having some egg-celent Easter fun.

The 2021 EGGstravaganza returned to the zoo after being cancelled the year before due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Nearly 2,000 people came from around the Northland Saturday to pick up eggs, collect candy and other activities. Tickets for the EGGstravaganza sold out earlier this week.

Zoo leadership is happy to see the holiday tradition continue during the pandemic.

“Even with those capacity limits in place, we’re able to welcome people back to the zoo. And it’s just great to see fun at the zoo again, having fun for Easter, and just getting back to some sense of normalcy,” said Haley Cope, Chief Executive Officer at Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo set up a one-way path for families past the animals to look for Easter eggs hidden in exhibits.

One family there they were first timers at the egg-starvaganza and they were high-tailing it to find those eggs.

“Did you find some eggs,” Jed Jones asked to his daughter Reagan. “Yeah,” she exclaimed.

“It’s super great to bring her out. The weather has been amazing today so it’s nice to get outside instead of being cooped up in the house and have a little bit of family time,” said Jed.

While the Easter eggs are all gone, you can check out all the other eggs belonging to the different animals at the Lake Superior Zoo Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.