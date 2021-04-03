Highway 61 Reopens After Numerous Grass Fires, Silver Bay Police Say

Authorities say "numerous grass fires" forced the closure of Highway 61 north of Silver Bay, which is an area near the Tettegouche State Park.
SILVER BAY, Minn.- A portion of Highway 61 has reopened in Silver Bay, Minnesota, after grass fires were burning near the road.

According to a Facebook Post on the Silver Bay Police Department Page, “numerous grass fires” forced the closure of Highway 61 north of Silver Bay, which is an area near the Tettegouche State Park.

Around 8:00 p.m. authorities announced the highway was open. No word on what may have caused the fires.

