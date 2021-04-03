Saints Volleyball Ends Regular Season with Home Win

St. Scholastica earned the No. 2 seed for the UMAC tournament and will host UWS in the semifinals on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team ended the regular season in a big way, taking down Minnesota Morris 3-1 (25-19, 27-29, 25-14, 25-17), ending a 10-match losing streak to the Cougars.

Jessica Remer led the way with 22 kills while Ashley Larson finished with 10 kills and a career-high 15 digs for her first collegiate double-double. Katie Brostrom finished with 34 assists.

St. Scholastica finishes the regular season with a 7-1 record and earned the No. 2 seed for the UMAC Tournament. The Saints will host bridge rival Wisconsin-Superior on Thursday in the UMAC Tournament semifinal. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.