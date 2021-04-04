Glensheen Mansion Celebrates Easter with Hunt for 14 Hidden Eggs

It was the last day to find the Easter Eggs hidden throughout the Mansion.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was the final day to go hunting for Easter eggs hidden throughout the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

It was more of an I-Spy activity, you couldn’t keep the eggs you spotted, and there was no candy inside, but everybody still had a fun time.

“We don’t want you to pick them up and bring them anywhere,” said Hospitality Worker Kaitlin Blomberg.

“Y’know just kinda see them and seeing their excitement on both kids’ and adults’ face when they find all 14 is just really cool,” she said.

Glensheen’s extended Christmas tours will be available until April 11th before the regular tours for spring and summer start up again April 17th.