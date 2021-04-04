Mayor Larson to Host State of the City Address April 5

DULUTH, Minn. -Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will hold her fifth State of the City address virtually on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The address will begin with remarks from City Councilor President Renee Van Nett.

Further details about the program will be made public closer to the event.

The City will live stream the event via its Facebook page. You can find the link to the City’s Facebook page by clicking here.

You can also watch the State of the City address on the Fox 21 Facebook page by clicking here or by visiting fox21online.com.