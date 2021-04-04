Northlanders Pack Restaurants for Easter Brunch Again After Pandemic Shutdowns

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Café in the Chester Park neighborhood was packed for their Easter brunch indoors and on the patio.

DULUTH, Minn.- Easter Sunday was a busy day for restaurants in the Northland offering Easter meals or brunch.

Management says after a year of unknowns being closed through much of the pandemic last year it’s refreshing to have people inside celebrating Easter with a sit-down meal.

“It’s great to have people back, it’s great to have my employees back, we’ve been able to hire more people,” said General Manager Carey Kasapidis. I mean nobody knew where we would be a year ago, nobody knew if we’d be back open, no one.

“So business is back, we’re back, and we’re just really happy we’re still here,” she said.

While there were many indoor customers today the manager there says they still were very busy with takeout orders as well.