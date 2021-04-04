One Person Found Dead After Apartment Fire In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating its first fatal fire of the year.

The call for help came in around 1 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on the 600 block of East 3rd Street.

“Upon arrival at the two-story eight-plex, crews found a fire in the bedroom of a first-floor apartment,” according to Duluth Fire

Reff said a deceased individual was located inside the bedroom after the flames were quickly put out.

The identity of the victim will be released after family is notified. A dog was safely rescued from the same apartment where the fire began.

A cause is under investigation.

“Damage was limited to one apartment. The remaining tenants were able to remain in the apartment complex. Damage estimates are estimated to $5,000 for room and contents. Crews from Headquarters, U.M.D., and Lincoln Park responded to this fire,” according to Reff.

This is the second fatal apartment fire to happen in this same building within the past year.