Easter Sunday Fatal Duluth Apartment Fire Believed To Be Accidental

An accidental fatal fire in the same building less than a year ago is not related, according to officials.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is calling its investigation into a fatal apartment fire on Easter Sunday as accidental.

The call for help came in around 1 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of East 3rd Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in a bedroom of a first-floor apartment, which is where the body was eventually found.

The victim’s identity was not released as of Monday.

Officials say smoke detectors were working in the building at the time of the fire.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to have working smoke detectors. The minutes that are saved can literally save a life, and in this case, a building that’s occupied with multiple occupants — the fact that we lost one person is tragic, but it certainly could have been prevented much more,” said Jon Otis, the deputy chief of Life Safety.

This is the first fire fatality in Duluth this year, and this is the second fatal fire at this same apartment building within the last year. But investigators do not believe the previous accidental fatal fire has anything to do with this new one.