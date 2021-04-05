Game Week Finally Arrives for Esko Softball Team

The Eskomos will be in their first action since they won the section title back in May of 2019.

ESKO, Minn. – Practices continue this week for prep softball teams. And for many teams like Esko, it’s also game week.

The Eskomos will be in their first action since they won the section title back in May of 2019. And because of spring break last week, Monday was the first time the entire team practiced together.

“It’s really exciting. I think this year especially it’s my senior year and I’m glad to be back and I’m glad to play with my other seniors,” shortstop Lily Hanson said.

“You’re thinking ‘man this is a year away now. We got to wait until next March and this and that. Next thing you know, it’s on you and it’s like ‘oh, here we go’. And we have a total of nine practices before our first game on Friday. It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be learning trial by error right in the beginning,” said head coach Jeff Emmanuel.

Esko will open their season Friday against Hermantown.