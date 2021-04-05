Grand Rapids Defenseman Jack Peart Wins 2021 Mr. Hockey Award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Grand Rapids defenseman Jack Peart has won the Mr. Hockey award, given to the best senior hockey player in the state of Minnesota.

He is the first defenseman to win the award in 12 years and the first Thunderhawk winner since 2014 when Avery Peterson took home the honor. Peart scored 11 goals and recorded 24 assists in his senior campaign, helping Grand Rapids make it to the section title game. He is committed to playing college hockey at St. Cloud State.