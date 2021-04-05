Highway 2, 53 Resurfacing Project Now Underway in Superior

The Project is Expected to be Complete by October of 2020

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently allocated five million dollars for a resurfacing project in Superior, and the work officially broke ground Monday.

A 2.5 mile stretch of construction is now underway from 29th Avenue East, to 53rd Avenue East in Superior’s Allouez and Itasca neighborhoods.

During the construction that’s taking place on Highway 2 and 53, crews will work to resurface the pavement which is currently plastered with potholes, traffic signals at 39th Avenue East will be replaced, and both the Nemadji River and Bluff Creek bridges will be improved.

City councilor Jenny Van Sickle represents the neighborhood, and says as inconvenient as the project may seem, its work that has needed to be done for many years.

“We expect there will always be one lane of traffic in either direction that’s always open. WisDOT is going to try to keep as much open as possible, especially the side access roads,” said Van Sickle. “A lot of noise over the next few months, but worth it in the end.”

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and watch for construction workers. Speed limits will be reduced from 35, down to 25 miles per hour.

Local business owners are thankful the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is making the upgrades, and remain optimistic as the summer tourism season sets in.

“Hopefully we won’t have any problems with people getting in and out of here,” said Beth Zamzow, owner of Allouez Antiques. “I have gotten a big pothole out here and so the trucks really rumble by and shake all the glass in the windows so that’s a new thing in the last two years.”

More than 30,000 vehicles use this 2.5 mile stretch of road on a daily basis.

The project is expected to be complete by October of 2020.