MnDOT Road Construction Ramps Up For Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction season is upon us and that means added congestion on some Northland roadways.

One of the biggest construction projects is the Twin Ports Interchange.

Southbound traffic on I-35 will be limited to one lane from 21st Avenue West to 27th Avenue West through Duluth during the current phase.

MnDOT project managers are advising drivers to add a little extra time to their commute.

They are also adding safety measures along the construction route, and encouraging drivers to use a zipper merge.

“We are putting a median barrier between the opposing lanes. Which should help a sense of security in terms of those opposing movements. Not worrying about a vehicle coming over,” MnDOT Major Projects Construction Manager, Pete Marthaler says.

The one-lane configuration on the southbound lane of I-35 through that section of Duluth will be in place until October.