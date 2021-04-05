St. Scholastica’s Morgan Friday Records 100th Career Point

Friday added that she plans to return next fall as she chases her dad's 144 career points.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team got their season off to a great start, knocking off Northwestern 3-0 this past weekend.

It was also a historic game for Morgan Friday who scored her 100th career point in a Saints uniform, becoming the 10th player in program history to do so. And surprisingly, she hit that milestone on an assist, not a goal.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without me and my teammates and it feels good helping them score. They have helped me score some goals in the past. So getting 100 career points was great, but it honestly feels better when my teammates get some goals,” Friday said.

“Not surprising that she’s had the success that she’s had, but still really proud of her. A great way to start the season and get that monkey off the back for her so now she can just focus on going forward and playing as well as she can,” head coach Dave Reyelts added.

