UMD Music Department Hosting Three Free Outdoor Concerts in April

The Concerts will Take Place Wednesday, April 7, 14, 21 in UMD Lot A

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the month of April you’re invited to join student musicians from UMD’s Department of Music as they return to the live stage in a series of outdoor concerts.

The free events will feature a wide variety of instrumental and vocal ensembles.

The concerts are happening Wednesday, April 7, 14, and 21 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The stages will be set up in UMD Lot A near the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium.

While the performances are free for the public to attend, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as a limited amount of tickets are available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The deadline for pre-registration will be two hours before the event. If space is available, walk-up registrations will be accepted.

More information, rain dates, parking details, and COVID-19 requirements can be found by clicking here.