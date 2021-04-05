Wisconsin Expands Vaccine Eligibility

As of today, 34% of Douglas County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Today, Wisconsinites 16 years and older now are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

With Governor Tony Evers making the announcement, Wisconsin residents now have an increased eligibility to get vaccinated.

Health officials say they are prepared for more members of the public to get their shot.

“Throughout the county with all the vaccinators we have we are definitely prepared for it,” Douglas County Heath Department Officer, Kathy Ronchi says. “We are working with the state right now on opening a community clinic that the governors have announced a few weeks ago. Those plans are still being finalized and we should hear that announcement on an opening date on that very soon.”

